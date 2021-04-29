Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.07. 412,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,060,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.
In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
