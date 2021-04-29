Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $61.28 and last traded at $59.99, with a volume of 739186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.

The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10.

Mondelez International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.