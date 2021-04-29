Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) PT Raised to $77.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MCRI stock opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 143,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

