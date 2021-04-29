Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.98 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.00 EPS.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,432. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.91 and a 200-day moving average of $219.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $257.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.44. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.27.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

