Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.570-3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $5.28 on Thursday, hitting $212.98. 497,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,835. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $213.61.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.06.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

