Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Down 4.7%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 14,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,043,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 38,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $1,156,091.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,900.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 288,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,975. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,675,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,905,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

