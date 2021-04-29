Mohawk Group (MWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Mohawk Group to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

MWK stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $724.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70.

In other Mohawk Group news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 19,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $661,890.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,818.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.