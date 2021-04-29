MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Sets New 52-Week High at $886.00

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 886 ($11.58) and last traded at GBX 886 ($11.58), with a volume of 105047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 859 ($11.22).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 838.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 740.35. The firm has a market cap of £514.98 million and a P/E ratio of 48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.