Mizuho Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $70.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.64.

WELL stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,533. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.68. Welltower has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

