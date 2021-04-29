Mizuho Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,387.68.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,359.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,898.31. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

