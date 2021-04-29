Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 331.25 ($4.33).

A number of research firms recently commented on MAB. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). In the last three months, insiders purchased 118 shares of company stock worth $37,719.

LON MAB opened at GBX 313.60 ($4.10) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -12.05. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 318.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.48.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

