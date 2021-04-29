MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

MDXG stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 1,191,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,857. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

