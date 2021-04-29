Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the March 31st total of 148,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Springowl Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIGO traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.39. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,060. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.