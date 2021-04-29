Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $423.87 Million

Brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to announce $423.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.60 million and the highest is $426.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $418.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $7,161,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $1,689,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

