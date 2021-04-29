Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $290.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,508,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.23. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $171.88 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

