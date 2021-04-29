Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.93.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $4.47 on Wednesday, reaching $250.09. 1,307,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,508,936. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.23. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $171.88 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

