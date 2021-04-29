Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,291 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $254.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $171.88 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

