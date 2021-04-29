Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in April

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Micro Imaging Technology stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Micro Imaging Technology has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc is a development stage company that develops breakthrough, laser-based and microbial identification technology. It Its MIT 1000 is a laser-based, rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company was founded by Harry M. O’Hare in 1972 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

