MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

