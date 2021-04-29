MFA Financial (MFA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts expect MFA Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

