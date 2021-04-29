Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,140,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,323.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,186.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,152.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $661.32 and a one year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,002.89.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.