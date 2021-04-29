Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OUKPY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Metso Outotec Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metso Outotec Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OUKPY stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

