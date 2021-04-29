Method Finance (MTHD) Market Cap Achieves $12.09 Million

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. Method Finance has a total market cap of $12.09 million and $1.50 million worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 46.2% against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00065543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00020509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.96 or 0.00830527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00096358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,194,848 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.