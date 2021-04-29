Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.38

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

MESO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

