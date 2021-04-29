Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.89 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.89 million and $402,349.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00075164 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002823 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.