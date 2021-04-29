Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.34. 824,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

