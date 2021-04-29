MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $652.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $41.12 on Monday, hitting $1,580.88. 13,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,941.63 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,524.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,583.15. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $570.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.