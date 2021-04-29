Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Down 96.9% in April

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MODVF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Melcor Developments has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

