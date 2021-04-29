Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Upgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEGGF. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Meggitt alerts:

OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $$6.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. Meggitt has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.00.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.