Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading Up 6.2%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 5,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 536% from the average daily volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

About Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

