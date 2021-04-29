Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $131.79. The company has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

