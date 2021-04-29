Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $22.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

