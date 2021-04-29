McKesson (MCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MCK opened at $187.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $125.65 and a fifty-two week high of $198.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

