McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.23. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 44,439 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUX shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $560.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.97.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The business had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 54,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.