MBE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.7% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $418.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $420.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

