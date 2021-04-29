Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 828 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.76 and a 200 day moving average of $243.65. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.09 and a 12-month high of $295.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.50.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

