Mayar Capital Ltd. Invests $3.94 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000. Visa accounts for about 4.5% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.37.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.06. 76,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,494,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $236.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.81. The company has a market capitalization of $458.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

