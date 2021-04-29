Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,772 shares during the quarter. Maximus comprises about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Maximus worth $43,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Maximus by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $932,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Maximus by 58.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MMS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.55. 2,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,892. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

