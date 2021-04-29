Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Matsumotokiyoshi stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Matsumotokiyoshi has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Get Matsumotokiyoshi alerts:

Matsumotokiyoshi Company Profile

Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co, Ltd. operates a chain of drug stores and insurance dispensing pharmacies in Japan. The company also provides wholesale, as well as management support services. It operates through a network of 1,717 retail stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. The company also operates 31 branches in Thailand; and stores in Taiwan.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Matsumotokiyoshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matsumotokiyoshi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.