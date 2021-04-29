Matson (NYSE:MATX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. Matson updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 1.830-1.930 EPS.

MATX stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 337,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,060. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29. Matson has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $166,975.00. Insiders sold 9,550 shares of company stock worth $660,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

