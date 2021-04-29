Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 5955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

