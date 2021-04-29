Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. 1,517,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

