Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Cut by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $9.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $385.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,363. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.01 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $383.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

