Massnet (MASS) Hits Market Cap of $81.00 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Massnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Massnet has a market capitalization of $81.00 million and $2.52 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Massnet

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 95,752,837 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

