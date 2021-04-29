Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $503.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,215. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $271.91 and a 1 year high of $504.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.64 and its 200-day moving average is $432.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.