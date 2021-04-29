Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $224.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,633. The firm has a market cap of $149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $228.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

