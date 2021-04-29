Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 190.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,051 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF comprises 2.2% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,375,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,090,000 after acquiring an additional 159,649 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 632.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,992. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.