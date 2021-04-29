Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,142 SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021 // Comments off

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,575,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 512.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth $468,000.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $107.03. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,788. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.