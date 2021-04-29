Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,142 SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,575,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 512.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth $468,000.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $107.03. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,788. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56.

