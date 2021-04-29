Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $164,570,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a PE ratio of -71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $83.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

