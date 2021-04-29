Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $318,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 36,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,506. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

